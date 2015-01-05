Remnants of Bagram Airfield
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. America's biggest base in Afghanistan is being shrunk as the...more
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Burned Afghan National Army trucks wait to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view of sand bags filled with earth stand stacked around concrete shelters to protect from mortars and rockets inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cases of water bottles cascade out of shrink wrap in an area waiting to be cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Doors of deserted containers made into housing stand waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tents stand waiting to be dismantled as part of areas being cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army MRAP vehicles stand loaded onto local trucks before being shipped to Kuwait during work to shrink Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A message is scrawled on debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian guns are displayed in front of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A large tent covered in insulating foam stands waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A massive field of demolished concrete lies inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Wooden temporary housing slated to be demolished waiting to be demolished along with vast parts of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shipping containers waiting to be either shipped back to the United States or disposed of stand stacked inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian characters are seen on ammunition cases used to build an old structure that stands in the back of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sign posts declaring the distance from Bagram Air Field to various U.S. bases across the world are seen on the base in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
City of ice
The frozen sculptures of China's annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu
Thousands of police gather for the funeral of the second of two officers murdered last month.
AirAsia bodies recovered
The grim recovery of AirAsia flight QZ8501 victims.
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.