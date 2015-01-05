Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 5, 2015 | 4:49pm EST

Remnants of Bagram Airfield

A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. America's biggest base in Afghanistan is being shrunk as the U.S.-led combat mission comes to an end. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. America's biggest base in Afghanistan is being shrunk as the...more

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. America's biggest base in Afghanistan is being shrunk as the U.S.-led combat mission comes to an end. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
Burned Afghan National Army trucks wait to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Burned Afghan National Army trucks wait to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Burned Afghan National Army trucks wait to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
A view of sand bags filled with earth stand stacked around concrete shelters to protect from mortars and rockets inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A view of sand bags filled with earth stand stacked around concrete shelters to protect from mortars and rockets inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A view of sand bags filled with earth stand stacked around concrete shelters to protect from mortars and rockets inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
Cases of water bottles cascade out of shrink wrap in an area waiting to be cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cases of water bottles cascade out of shrink wrap in an area waiting to be cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Cases of water bottles cascade out of shrink wrap in an area waiting to be cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
Doors of deserted containers made into housing stand waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Doors of deserted containers made into housing stand waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Doors of deserted containers made into housing stand waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 20
Tents stand waiting to be dismantled as part of areas being cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tents stand waiting to be dismantled as part of areas being cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Tents stand waiting to be dismantled as part of areas being cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
U.S. Army MRAP vehicles stand loaded onto local trucks before being shipped to Kuwait during work to shrink Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Army MRAP vehicles stand loaded onto local trucks before being shipped to Kuwait during work to shrink Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
U.S. Army MRAP vehicles stand loaded onto local trucks before being shipped to Kuwait during work to shrink Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
A message is scrawled on debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A message is scrawled on debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A message is scrawled on debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 20
Russian guns are displayed in front of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Russian guns are displayed in front of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Russian guns are displayed in front of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 20
A view of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A view of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A view of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 20
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
A large tent covered in insulating foam stands waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A large tent covered in insulating foam stands waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A large tent covered in insulating foam stands waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
A massive field of demolished concrete lies inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A massive field of demolished concrete lies inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A massive field of demolished concrete lies inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 20
Wooden temporary housing slated to be demolished waiting to be demolished along with vast parts of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wooden temporary housing slated to be demolished waiting to be demolished along with vast parts of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Wooden temporary housing slated to be demolished waiting to be demolished along with vast parts of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
Shipping containers waiting to be either shipped back to the United States or disposed of stand stacked inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shipping containers waiting to be either shipped back to the United States or disposed of stand stacked inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Shipping containers waiting to be either shipped back to the United States or disposed of stand stacked inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 20
Russian characters are seen on ammunition cases used to build an old structure that stands in the back of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Russian characters are seen on ammunition cases used to build an old structure that stands in the back of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Russian characters are seen on ammunition cases used to build an old structure that stands in the back of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 20
Sign posts declaring the distance from Bagram Air Field to various U.S. bases across the world are seen on the base in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sign posts declaring the distance from Bagram Air Field to various U.S. bases across the world are seen on the base in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Sign posts declaring the distance from Bagram Air Field to various U.S. bases across the world are seen on the base in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
City of ice

City of ice

Next Slideshows

City of ice

City of ice

The frozen sculptures of China's annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

Jan 05 2015
Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu

Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu

Thousands of police gather for the funeral of the second of two officers murdered last month.

Jan 05 2015
AirAsia bodies recovered

AirAsia bodies recovered

The grim recovery of AirAsia flight QZ8501 victims.

Jan 04 2015
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

Jan 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast