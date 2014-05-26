Edition:
Removing a tattoo

James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014.

James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. France does pro bono tattoo removal for Colorado Department of Corrections ex-convict clients like Cramsey who is enrolled in the Peer 1 Therapeutic Community.

Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. France does pro bono tattoo removal for Colorado Department of Corrections ex-convict clients like...more

Monday, May 26, 2014
Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. France does pro bono tattoo removal for Colorado Department of Corrections ex-convict clients like Cramsey who is enrolled in the Peer 1 Therapeutic Community. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014.

Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014.

Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver May 23, 2014.

Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance to the Mexican mafia at the "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014.

Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance to the Mexican mafia at the "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance to the Mexican mafia at the "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014.

Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remove a tattoo in downtown Denver May 23, 2014.

James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remove a tattoo in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remove a tattoo in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014.

Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, May 26, 2014
Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
