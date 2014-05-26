Removing a tattoo
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. France does pro bono tattoo removal for Colorado Department of Corrections ex-convict clients like...more
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance to the Mexican mafia at the "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remove a tattoo in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Lighting up Sydney
The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.
Pilgrims in Jerusalem
Christian retrace the final steps of Jesus through bustling markets and flagstone streets of the Holy City.
Saved from the sea
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
Hero cat's first pitch
A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.