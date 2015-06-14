Edition:
Republic of Texas Biker Rally

The Texas State Capitol building is seen in the background as bikers take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The rally is the largest 'turnstile' (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Texas State Capitol building is seen in the background as bikers take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. The ROT Biker Rally, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a four-day event held at the Travis County Exposition Center in the outskirts of Austin. The rally is the largest 'turnstile' (ticketed admission) motorcycle rally in the United States and attracts tens of thousands of bikers, organizers say. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A reveler poses on a motorbike parked along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A reveler poses on a motorbike parked along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Texas State Capitol building is seen in the background as Yessica Acosta of Dallas takes a selfie during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Texas State Capitol building is seen in the background as Yessica Acosta of Dallas takes a selfie during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bikers photograph women sitting on top of a bar along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bikers photograph women sitting on top of a bar along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cody Ives, 22, riding a 1974 Harley-Davidson SX 250, reacts to the crowd while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Cody Ives, 22, riding a 1974 Harley-Davidson SX 250, reacts to the crowd while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers watch from the back of their camper as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers watch from the back of their camper as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Texas state flag attached to a bike waves after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Texas state flag attached to a bike waves after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers dance during a concert at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers dance during a concert at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman laughs at an intoxicated man along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman laughs at an intoxicated man along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local resident Tricia Sullivan poses for a photograph as she shows off her body paint while attending the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Tricia Sullivan poses for a photograph as she shows off her body paint while attending the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A reveler sports cowboy boots while sitting on the sidelines of the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A reveler sports cowboy boots while sitting on the sidelines of the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers encircle motorbikes along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers encircle motorbikes along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kyle Ives, 21, riding a 1984 Honda CB 125, takes tips from onlookers while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Kyle Ives, 21, riding a 1984 Honda CB 125, takes tips from onlookers while performing a stunt on the "Wall of Death" during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers sit in the back of a golf cart as they take part in the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers embrace during a concert at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers embrace during a concert at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers wave at others from their camper during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers wave at others from their camper during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bikers take photographs with a reveler at a bar along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bikers take photographs with a reveler at a bar along Sixth Street after the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally bike parade in Austin, Texas June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dolls are placed next to a sign at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dolls are placed next to a sign at the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A reveler uses a golf cart as transport during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A reveler uses a golf cart as transport during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Revelers wave at passing motorbikes during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers wave at passing motorbikes during the Republic of Texas (ROT) Biker Rally in Austin, Texas June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
