Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 25, 2016 | 11:30pm EST

Republican rumble in Texas

Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 20
Donald Trump responds to challenges from Ted Cruz about his reasons for not releasing copies of his tax returns. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump responds to challenges from Ted Cruz about his reasons for not releasing copies of his tax returns. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Donald Trump responds to challenges from Ted Cruz about his reasons for not releasing copies of his tax returns. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
2 / 20
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
3 / 20
Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
4 / 20
Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
5 / 20
Donald Trump speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
6 / 20
John Kasich speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

John Kasich speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
John Kasich speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
7 / 20
Ted Cruz talks with rival candidates Marco Rubio (L) and John Kasich (R) at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Ted Cruz talks with rival candidates Marco Rubio (L) and John Kasich (R) at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Ted Cruz talks with rival candidates Marco Rubio (L) and John Kasich (R) at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
8 / 20
Marco Rubio (C) and Ted Cruz (R) look over at each other as Donald Trump walks away at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio (C) and Ted Cruz (R) look over at each other as Donald Trump walks away at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio (C) and Ted Cruz (R) look over at each other as Donald Trump walks away at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
9 / 20
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 20
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 20
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
12 / 20
Ted Cruz listens as rival John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Ted Cruz listens as rival John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Ted Cruz listens as rival John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
13 / 20
Donald Trump is surrounded by TV technicians and cameras at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump is surrounded by TV technicians and cameras at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Donald Trump is surrounded by TV technicians and cameras at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
14 / 20
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
15 / 20
Donald Trump speaks as rivals (2nd L-R) Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich listen along with debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (L). REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump speaks as rivals (2nd L-R) Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich listen along with debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (L). REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as rivals (2nd L-R) Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich listen along with debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (L). REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
16 / 20
Journalists in the media filing center watch as Donald Trump is seen speaking on television monitors during the debate. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Journalists in the media filing center watch as Donald Trump is seen speaking on television monitors during the debate. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Journalists in the media filing center watch as Donald Trump is seen speaking on television monitors during the debate. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
17 / 20
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz applaud before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz applaud before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz applaud before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
18 / 20
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush raises hands with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush as they await the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush raises hands with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush as they await the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush raises hands with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush as they await the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
19 / 20
Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich hold their hands over their hearts as they listen to the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich hold their hands over their hearts as they listen to the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich hold their hands over their hearts as they listen to the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
DIY campaign signs

DIY campaign signs

Next Slideshows

DIY campaign signs

DIY campaign signs

Homemade messages on the campaign trail.

Feb 25 2016
Riding the rails in India

Riding the rails in India

India's railways move millions around the country every day.

Feb 25 2016
Best of the BRIT Awards

Best of the BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.

Feb 25 2016
No entry to Afghans

No entry to Afghans

Additional restrictions at the Greek-Macedonian border leave hundreds of people, mainly Afghans, stuck in Greece.

Feb 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast