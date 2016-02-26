Republican rumble in Texas
Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump responds to challenges from Ted Cruz about his reasons for not releasing copies of his tax returns. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Dr. Ben Carson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump speaks at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
John Kasich speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ted Cruz talks with rival candidates Marco Rubio (L) and John Kasich (R) at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio (C) and Ted Cruz (R) look over at each other as Donald Trump walks away at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ted Cruz listens as rival John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump is surrounded by TV technicians and cameras at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump discuss an issue during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump speaks as rivals (2nd L-R) Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich listen along with debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (L). REUTERS/Mike Stone
Journalists in the media filing center watch as Donald Trump is seen speaking on television monitors during the debate. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz applaud before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush raises hands with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush as they await the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich hold their hands over their hearts as they listen to the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Stone
