Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 6, 2016 | 10:35pm EST

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) reacts to an attack from rival candidate and businessman Donald Trump (R) during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) reacts to an attack from rival candidate and businessman Donald Trump (R) during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) reacts to an attack from rival candidate and businessman Donald Trump (R) during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor John Kasich is congratulated by former Governor Jeb Bush after Kasich got a big round of applause by saying people will need seatbelts if he gets elected president because there's going to be so much happening at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor John Kasich is congratulated by former Governor Jeb Bush after Kasich got a big round of applause by saying people will need seatbelts if he gets elected president because there's going to be so much...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor John Kasich is congratulated by former Governor Jeb Bush after Kasich got a big round of applause by saying people will need seatbelts if he gets elected president because there's going to be so much happening at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
Republican presidential candidate and Governor Chris Christie speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and Governor Chris Christie speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Governor Chris Christie speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the audience during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the audience during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the audience during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (L) whispers to Governor Chris Christie (C) as Dr Ben Carson (R) walks past during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (L) whispers to Governor Chris Christie (C) as Dr Ben Carson (R) walks past during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (L) whispers to Governor Chris Christie (C) as Dr Ben Carson (R) walks past during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 20
People in the audience listen to the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People in the audience listen to the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
People in the audience listen to the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) criticizes former Governor Jeb Bush (L) as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) criticizes former Governor Jeb Bush (L) as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) criticizes former Governor Jeb Bush (L) as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) gestures over to Governor John Kasich, left behind unannounced in the wings as businessman Donald Trump (R) takes the stage to debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) gestures over to Governor John Kasich, left behind unannounced in the wings as businessman Donald Trump (R) takes the stage to debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) gestures over to Governor John Kasich, left behind unannounced in the wings as businessman Donald Trump (R) takes the stage to debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson (R) laughs as he discusses the actions of the campaign staff of U.S. Senator Cruz (L) on the night of the Iowa caucus as they debate during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson (R) laughs as he discusses the actions of the campaign staff of U.S. Senator Cruz (L) on the night of the Iowa caucus as they debate during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson (R) laughs as he discusses the actions of the campaign staff of U.S. Senator Cruz (L) on the night of the Iowa caucus as they debate during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump listens to a question during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump listens to a question during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump listens to a question during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) speaks as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) listens during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) speaks as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) listens during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) speaks as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) listens during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks as debate moderator Martha Raddatz (R) looks on during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks as debate moderator Martha Raddatz (R) looks on during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks as debate moderator Martha Raddatz (R) looks on during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) talks with rival candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) as moderator David Muir (foreground) looks on during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) talks with rival candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) as moderator David Muir (foreground) looks on during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) talks with rival candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) as moderator David Muir (foreground) looks on during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) walks past former Governor Jeb Bush (R) as he takes the stage to participate in the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) walks past former Governor Jeb Bush (R) as he takes the stage to participate in the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) walks past former Governor Jeb Bush (R) as he takes the stage to participate in the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich waves as he takes the stage to debate after being left forgotten in the wings at the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich waves as he takes the stage to debate after being left forgotten in the wings at the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich waves as he takes the stage to debate after being left forgotten in the wings at the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
Protesters advocating for a $15-an-hour national minimum wage march outside the Republican presidential debate site in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters advocating for a $15-an-hour national minimum wage march outside the Republican presidential debate site in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Protesters advocating for a $15-an-hour national minimum wage march outside the Republican presidential debate site in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 20
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a rally before the Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a rally before the Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a rally before the Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Earthquake hits Taiwan

Earthquake hits Taiwan

Next Slideshows

Earthquake hits Taiwan

Earthquake hits Taiwan

A powerful quake strikes southern Taiwan before dawn on Saturday.

Feb 06 2016
Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

The Pentagon releases photographs linked to allegations of abuse of detainees in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Feb 05 2016
The 10 richest presidents

The 10 richest presidents

The wealthiest to inhabit the White House.

Feb 05 2016
Manhattan crane collapse

Manhattan crane collapse

A massive construction crane collapse in downtown Manhattan crushes cars and closes roads.

Feb 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast