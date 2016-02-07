Republicans debate in New Hampshire
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) reacts to an attack from rival candidate and businessman Donald Trump (R) during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester,...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Governor John Kasich is congratulated by former Governor Jeb Bush after Kasich got a big round of applause by saying people will need seatbelts if he gets elected president because there's going to be so much...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate and Governor Chris Christie speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump give a thumbs up to the audience during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New...more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (L) whispers to Governor Chris Christie (C) as Dr Ben Carson (R) walks past during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint...more
People in the audience listen to the Republican presidential candidates debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) criticizes former Governor Jeb Bush (L) as journalists watch the debate on monitors in the media filing center during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (L) gestures over to Governor John Kasich, left behind unannounced in the wings as businessman Donald Trump (R) takes the stage to debate at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate...more
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson (R) laughs as he discusses the actions of the campaign staff of U.S. Senator Cruz (L) on the night of the Iowa caucus as they debate during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored...more
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump listens to a question during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) speaks as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R) listens during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump speaks as debate moderator Martha Raddatz (R) looks on during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) talks with rival candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) as moderator David Muir (foreground) looks on during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by...more
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) walks past former Governor Jeb Bush (R) as he takes the stage to participate in the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in...more
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich waves as he takes the stage to debate after being left forgotten in the wings at the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in...more
Protesters advocating for a $15-an-hour national minimum wage march outside the Republican presidential debate site in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz during a rally before the Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
