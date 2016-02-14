Republicans debate in South Carolina
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks with Senator Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South...more
Republican presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush (L) and businessman Donald Trump (R) speak at the same time as they debate the record of Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, as Senator Ted Cruz (C) looks on at the Republican...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Senator Marco Rubio speak at the same time as they discuss an issue at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville,...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands at the edge of the stage as a U.S. Secret Service agent (R) looks on during a break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National...more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio gets a touch up from a network makeup artist during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich criticizes his rivals for attacking each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina...more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks to someone offstage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South...more
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) looks on as businessman Donald Trump reacts during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands alone on the stage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) talks with Governor John Kasich during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville,...more
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio pause for a moment of silence in honor of deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia before the start of the Republican U.S....more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump's son Eric (2nd from L) and his wife Lara Yunaska (L) and Donald Trump's wife Melania (2nd R) sit in the audience at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News...more
The remaining Republican presidential candidates, (L-R) Governor John Kasich, former Governor Jeb Bush, Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson pose before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential...more
