Republicans face off in Miami
Donald Trump talks with rival Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio waves as he walks offstage with rival candidate Donald Trump at the end of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump listens during the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump talks with rival John Kasich during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Marco Rubio talk at each other during a debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz speaks during the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz shake hands at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Journalists watch Donald Trump and Ted Cruz debate on large video monitors in the media filing center during the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe...more
Donald Trump takes a drink of water as rival Ted Cruz walks past during a commercial break in the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump listens to rival Ted Cruz during the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio listens to the National Anthem at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich stand together onstage at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ted Cruz reaches out to shake hands with rival Marco Rubio as Donald Trump shakes hands with John Kasich at the end of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016....more
Donald Trump gestures as he walks on stage at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
John Kasich gets a hug and a kiss as he visits the "spin room" after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz put their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Antherm as they stand together onstage at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami,...more
Donald Trump visits the "spin room" after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
