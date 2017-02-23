Republicans face town hall protests
Jenny Yanez yells during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Constituents hold signs in disagreement with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man is escorted out of a town hall meeting with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy by law enforcement in Metairie, Louisiana. The man was not arrested. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An upside down American flag is seen next to a sign in protest of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters gather outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A constituent asks a question of Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
The word "Disagree" is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) speaks to the media after a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Constituents hold signs in agreement of a question to Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A protester's pink hat is seen outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Elizabeth Lewandowski holds a sign as Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) hosts a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Protesters gather outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Stephen Summers of Virginia Beach reacts in disagreement at Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) (not shown) during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith
Matthew Schoenberger, of New Orleans, shouts a question at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy during a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jenny Yanez holds a sign during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kenny Francis, an Orleans Parish public school teacher, asks Republican Senator Bill Cassidy a question during a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman shouts during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A protester holds a sign outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown, directs a question loudly at Senator Mitch McConnell during a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Angered constituents of Senator Mitch McConnell, stand in line hoping to ask questions at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
State troopers stand by as protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Attendees listen as Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown poses for a photograph with Senator Mitch McConnell after he spoke at a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Constituents of Virginia�s 2nd District hold up signs during a town hall meeting held by Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith
Protesters gather outside an event where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Merle Worley (L) reacts as she speaks with Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Constituents of Virginia�s 2nd District hold up signs during a town hall meeting held by Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith
Next Slideshows
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Flooding in San Jose
Thousands are forced from their homes as heavy rains bring major flooding to San Jose, California.
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State
Islamic State tunnels discovered by Iraqi forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.