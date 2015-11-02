Republicans go hunting
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Next Slideshows
Russian plane crashes in Egypt
A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Royals win World Series
The Kansas City Royals take their first championship in 30 years.
Turkey's AK Party wins majority
Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory boosting the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.