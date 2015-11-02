Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 2, 2015 | 10:30am EST

Republicans go hunting

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 20
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
2 / 20
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 20
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 20
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 20
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
6 / 20
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
7 / 20
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
8 / 20
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 20
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 20
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 20
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
12 / 20
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 20
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 20
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 20
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
16 / 20
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
17 / 20
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
18 / 20
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
19 / 20
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Next Slideshows

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.

Nov 02 2015
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the world's largest marathon.

Nov 02 2015
Royals win World Series

Royals win World Series

The Kansas City Royals take their first championship in 30 years.

Nov 02 2015
Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Turkey's AK Party wins majority

Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory boosting the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.

Nov 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast