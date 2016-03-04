Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 11:25pm EST

Republicans rock Detroit

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump gesture as they compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump gesture as they compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz winces at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz winces at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Members of the audience watch as Donald Trump is shown on large screens as he speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of the audience watch as Donald Trump is shown on large screens as he speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Ted Cruz listens to rival John Kasich speak at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz listens to rival John Kasich speak at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio makes a slashing gesture with his hand as he walks away from rival candidate Donald Trump after a personal exchange between the two men during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio makes a slashing gesture with his hand as he walks away from rival candidate Donald Trump after a personal exchange between the two men during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump walks behind rival candidate Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Donald Trump walks behind rival candidate Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio gestures at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio gestures at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio gestures at his head as rival candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio gestures at his head as rival candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump put their arms around each other as the lights go down for a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump put their arms around each other as the lights go down for a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich pose together at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich pose together at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Fox News Channel anchors (L to R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier prepare to moderate at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Fox News Channel anchors (L to R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier prepare to moderate at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump remains standing at the front of the stage as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich head to their podiums at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump remains standing at the front of the stage as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich head to their podiums at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Donald Trump leads rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich as they take the stage for the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump leads rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich as they take the stage for the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
