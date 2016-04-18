Rescue and recovery in Japan
A woman reacts in front of collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct search and rescue operations at an apartment which collapsed following an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this handout photo released by the Joint Staff of the...more
Damaged Uto city government building caused by an earthquake is seen in Uto, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescue workers conduct a search and rescue operation at site of houses which collapsed due to a landslide caused by an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 18, 2016. Mandatory credit...more
Local residents look at cracks caused by an earthquake on a road in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Evacuees from a nursing home wrap themselves in blankets as they take shelter outside their damaged nursing home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory...more
A car hangs on a collapsed road caused by an earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers carry aid materials from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft (behind them) after a series of earthquakes, at Hakusui sports park in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo...more
Rescue workers conduct a search and rescue operation to a collapsed house at a landslide site caused by earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman holding a girl walks next to a collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Sign words of "Rice, Water, Preserved Food and HELP'" are written on the ground at a welfare center for the aged after an earthquake in Mifune town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this aerial view photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016....more
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct search and rescue operations for a missing guest at a destroyed mountain villa following a landslide site caused by an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo...more
A son helps his mother as they leave from their collapsed house at a landslide site caused by an earthquake where his father is missing in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory...more
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct search and rescue operation at a collapsed house at a landslide site caused by an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016....more
People line up to get food and water supplies at an elementary school acting as an evacuation center after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Police officers check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
A university student (R) takes a rest in front of their collapsed apartment caused by earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
The aftermath of a landslide and destroyed houses caused by an earthquake are seen in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at a collapsed house at a landslide site caused by earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Romon gate (bottom R), designated as a nationally important cultural property, and other buildings damaged by an earthquake are seen at Aso Shrine in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory...more
A woman cries as she looks at her collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 17, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
Cracks caused by an earthquake is seen at a parking lot in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman reacts as she takes shelter at Kumamoto Red Cross Hospital after an earthquake in Kumamoto, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
