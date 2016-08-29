Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 29, 2016 | 9:51am EDT

Rescue in the Mediterranean

A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva (front L) rescues a migrant from Eritrea as others cling to a floatation rescue device, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva (front L) rescues a migrant from Eritrea as others cling to a floatation rescue device, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva (front L) rescues a migrant from Eritrea as others cling to a floatation rescue device, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 15
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 15
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 15
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva rescues a Somali migrant that fell from an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva rescues a Somali migrant that fell from an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva rescues a Somali migrant that fell from an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 15
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast as the Spanish rescue vessel Astral, operated by the NGO Proactiva sails in the background (L), in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast as the Spanish rescue vessel Astral, operated by the NGO Proactiva sails in the background (L), in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast as the Spanish rescue vessel Astral, operated by the NGO Proactiva sails in the background (L), in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 15
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
6 / 15
Migrants from Eritrea are seen onboard a rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants from Eritrea are seen onboard a rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Migrants from Eritrea are seen onboard a rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 15
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
8 / 15
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
9 / 15
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
10 / 15
A migrant girl cries during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant girl cries during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A migrant girl cries during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
11 / 15
A migrant drinks water following a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant drinks water following a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A migrant drinks water following a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
12 / 15
African migrants are seen on an overcrowded dinghy during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

African migrants are seen on an overcrowded dinghy during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
African migrants are seen on an overcrowded dinghy during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
13 / 15
African migrants react on an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

African migrants react on an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
African migrants react on an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
14 / 15
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan fighters close in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte.

Aug 29 2016
Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake

Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake

The earthquake in Italy damaged culturally important sites such as churches and cemeteries, leaving Virgin Mary statues and coffins in the rubble.

Aug 26 2016
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Aug 26 2016
Last days of the FARC

Last days of the FARC

A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.

Aug 26 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast