Mon Aug 3, 2015

Rescue on the high seas

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organizations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organizations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants react after boarding the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants react after boarding the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants react after boarding the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant jumps from a rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant jumps from a rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A migrant jumps from a rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) medics examine a semi-conscious migrant who was brought onto the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) medics examine a semi-conscious migrant who was brought onto the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) medics examine a semi-conscious migrant who was brought onto the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Live video footage transmitted from a Schiebel Camcopter S-100 drone showing a rubber dinghy packed with 118 migrants is seen on a monitor on board the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Live video footage transmitted from a Schiebel Camcopter S-100 drone showing a rubber dinghy packed with 118 migrants is seen on a monitor on board the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Live video footage transmitted from a Schiebel Camcopter S-100 drone showing a rubber dinghy packed with 118 migrants is seen on a monitor on board the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) carrying rescued migrants approaches the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) carrying rescued migrants approaches the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) carrying rescued migrants approaches the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are helped to cross from their rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are helped to cross from their rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants are helped to cross from their rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are brought to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are brought to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Migrants are brought to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tunisian fishermen retrieve a rubber dinghy to take its outboard engine after 118 migrants were rescued from it, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tunisian fishermen retrieve a rubber dinghy to take its outboard engine after 118 migrants were rescued from it, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Tunisian fishermen retrieve a rubber dinghy to take its outboard engine after 118 migrants were rescued from it, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant thanks the crew of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant thanks the crew of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A migrant thanks the crew of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants climb onto the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi from a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants climb onto the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi from a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants climb onto the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi from a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants stand on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants stand on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants stand on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants play draughts using water bottle caps on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants play draughts using water bottle caps on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants play draughts using water bottle caps on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Italian Coast Guard vessel pulls away from the MV Phoenix after taking on board its rescued migrants between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Italian Coast Guard vessel pulls away from the MV Phoenix after taking on board its rescued migrants between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
An Italian Coast Guard vessel pulls away from the MV Phoenix after taking on board its rescued migrants between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants climb onto an Italian Coast Guard vessel from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants climb onto an Italian Coast Guard vessel from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants climb onto an Italian Coast Guard vessel from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants stand in an Italian Coast Guard vessel after transferring from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants stand in an Italian Coast Guard vessel after transferring from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rescued migrants stand in an Italian Coast Guard vessel after transferring from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
