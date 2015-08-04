Rescue on the high seas

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday...more

Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organizations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

