Pictures | Mon May 4, 2015 | 3:30pm EDT

Rescued from Boko Haram

A child rescued by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest rests on a bed at the Malkohi camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman, who was freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, feeds her child at the Malkohi camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Asabe Umarua, 24 year-old mother of two who was rescued by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, stands by a bed at the Malkohi camp in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Women, who were freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, split detergent amongst themselves at the Malkohi camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman, who was freed by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram militants in the Sambisa forest, looks on in the Malkohi camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cicilia Abel, from the local government of Michika, rests with her children at the Malkohi camp for the Internally Displaced People, after being rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Cicilia Abel, from the local government of Michika, rests with her children at the Malkohi camp for the Internally Displaced People, after being rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Cicilia Abel, from the local government of Michika, rests with her children at the Malkohi camp for the Internally Displaced People, after being rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest rests at a camp for Internally Displaced People camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A woman rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is seen celebrating her freedom at Malkohi camp for Internally Displaced People in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Two hundred and seventy-five women and children, some with heads or limbs in bandages, arrived in the camp late on Saturday. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Two hundred and seventy-five women and children, some with heads or limbs in bandages,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Two hundred and seventy-five women and children, some with heads or limbs in bandages, arrived in the camp late on Saturday. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Amnesty International estimates the insurgents, who are intent on bringing western Africa under Islamist rule, have taken more than 2,000 women and girls captive since the start of 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Amnesty International estimates the insurgents, who are intent on bringing western Africa under Islamist...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Amnesty International estimates the insurgents, who are intent on bringing western Africa under Islamist rule, have taken more than 2,000 women and girls captive since the start of 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react as they rest in a room at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest wash their hands at the Malkohi camp for Internally Displaced People in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest carries a baby in front of a clinic at the Malkohi camp for Internally Displaced People in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A mother and her children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest rest in the domitory at the Malkohi camp for Internally Displaced People in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest receives medical attention at the clinic of the Internally Displaced People camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Hundreds of traumatised Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram Islamists have been released into the care of authorities at a refugee camp in the eastern town of Yola, an army spokesman said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Hundreds of traumatised Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram Islamists have been released into the care of...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. Hundreds of traumatised Nigerian women and children rescued from Boko Haram Islamists have been released into the care of authorities at a refugee camp in the eastern town of Yola, an army spokesman said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A child rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest is attended to at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A baby born in captivity to one of the women rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest sleeps at a clinic at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Women and children rescued from Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian military arrive at an internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. After days on the road in pickup trucks, hundreds were released into the care of authorities at a refugee camp in the eastern town of Yola, to be fed and treated for injuries. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women and children rescued from Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian military arrive at an internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. After days on the road in pickup trucks,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Women and children rescued from Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian military arrive at an internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. After days on the road in pickup trucks, hundreds were released into the care of authorities at a refugee camp in the eastern town of Yola, to be fed and treated for injuries. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and men in front of their families before taking women and children into the forest where many died of hunger and disease, freed captives said after they were brought to a government refugee camp. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and men in front of their families before taking women and children into the forest where many died of hunger and disease, freed captives said after they were brought to a government refugee camp. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A child and mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military pick up their food after arriving at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and children last week from the Islamist fighters in northern Nigeria's Sambisa Forest in a major operation that has turned international attention to the plight of hostages. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A child and mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military pick up their food after arriving at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A child and mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military pick up their food after arriving at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and children last week from the Islamist fighters in northern Nigeria's Sambisa Forest in a major operation that has turned international attention to the plight of hostages. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A girl rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military carries her food as she arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Women and children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military register at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
