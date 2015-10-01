Rescued from the albino hunters

12-year-old Mwigulu Matonage Magesa from Tanzania poses for a portrait in the Staten Island borough of New York, September 21, 2015. Shy, soft-spoken Mwigulu, missing an arm from a brutal attack in Tanzania where albinos are targeted for their body parts, wants to be president some day and knows exactly what he will do when he takes office. "If someone does such a thing like chopping a body part of a person with albinism or killing a person with albinism, he is sentenced to death the same day," the 12-year-old boy said in Swahili through an interpreter. "By hanging them," he added in a stronger voice. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

