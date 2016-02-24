Rescued from the sea
A rescue worker carries a child as they disembark the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker helps a woman with her son as they disembark the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants disembark the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker greets a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fulgida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker carries a woman as they disembark the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker gives instructions to migrants as they disembark from the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A rescue worker gestures next to a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant wrapped in a thermal blanket disembarks from the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Rescue workers carry the coffin of a dead migrant from the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
