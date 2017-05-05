Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city carries a bag on her head inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a tricycle with their belongings as they leave a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced girl who fled Raqqa city sits inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city carry their belongings as they leave a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city, play inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced man who fled Raqqa city sits inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced boys who fled Raqqa city sell sandwiches at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced woman who fled Raqqa city is seen inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced girl who fled Raqqa city carries a box as she walks inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, plays inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city sit with their belongings on a truck at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced Syrian women who fled Raqqa city, carry buckets on their heads inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city, rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian boy who fled Raqqa city, reacts while carrying a bag on his back inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city stand inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, reacts inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian boy who fled Raqqa city, rests on a vehicle loaded with belongings, inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, poses for a picture inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
