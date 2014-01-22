Edition:
Restoring antique cars

<p>The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

