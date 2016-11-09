Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State
Priests hold the first mass at the mart shmoni Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces inspects the Mart Shmoni Church, near an explosive belt belonging to Islamic State militants, since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peshmerga forces take cover in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Houses are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Priests with Peshmerga forces inspect the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damage is seen in the Mart Shmoni Church after it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces stands outside the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damaged homes due to clashes are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Peshmerga forces drive in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces stands on a building in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
