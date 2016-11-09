Edition:
Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Priests hold the first mass at the mart shmoni Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces inspects the Mart Shmoni Church, near an explosive belt belonging to Islamic State militants, since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Peshmerga forces take cover in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Houses are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Priests with Peshmerga forces inspect the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Damage is seen in the Mart Shmoni Church after it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces stands outside the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Damaged homes due to clashes are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Military vehicles of Peshmerga forces drive in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces stands on a building in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
