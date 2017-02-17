Retiring from gang life in El Salvador
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A jail warden secures a door during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Salvadoran soldiers secure the perimeter during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A retired member of the 18th Street Gang participates in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the 18th Street Gang stay in a cell during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
