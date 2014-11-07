Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 7, 2014 | 4:20pm EST

Retracing the Berlin Wall

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
1 / 20
A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
2 / 20
A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part...more

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
11 / 20
Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
12 / 20
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
13 / 20
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
14 / 20
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
15 / 20
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
16 / 20
Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
17 / 20
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
18 / 20
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
19 / 20
A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's eternal storm

Venezuela's eternal storm

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's eternal storm

Venezuela's eternal storm

Scientists think the Catatumbo is home to normal lightning that just happens to occur far more than anywhere else, due to local topography and wind patterns.

Nov 07 2014
The floating village

The floating village

On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.

Nov 06 2014
Coming ashore

Coming ashore

Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.

Nov 06 2014
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens

Catalonia - the consultation of citizens

The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...

Nov 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast