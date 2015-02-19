Retreat from Debaltseve
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives at a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. Government forces pulled out of Debaltseve on Wednesday after a fierce assault by Russian-backed separatists which Kiev and Europe said...more
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Debaltseve are pictured on stretchers at a military camp in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tank crew of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army stand on top of their tanks at a checkpoint on the road from the town of Vuhlehirsk to Debaltseve February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve replace a window in a military vehicle before leaving for home near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve hoists a Ukrainian national flag to his vehicle before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on top of an armored personnel carrier in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a military vehicle as they leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A military boot is seen at the road near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko aboard a helicopter as they travel to Artemivsk to meet servicemen, February 18, 2015. Poroshenko said the country's forces were carrying out a...more
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army walks in the town of Vuhlehirsk, as smoke rises from shelling by the separatist army in the town of Debaltseve, in Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fighters with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic smoke near an armored personnel carrier in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cannons of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he leaves Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, near Artemivsk February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Coffins with bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers are pictured outside a morgue in Artemivsk, 47 km northwest of Debaltseve, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view of an explosion after shelling is seen not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers walk outside a hospital in Artemivsk, after government forces pulled out of Debaltseve, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man pushes a bicycle along buildings damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces poses near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. Weary Ukrainian troops, some in columns, some in cars, began arriving on Wednesday from the besieged town of Debaltseve in Artemivsk, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen not far from Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Locals walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman rides a military vehicle as troops leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A fighter with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on the roof of a building damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on armored personnel carriers near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-Russian separatists stand behind an armchair at a checkpoint used by Ukrainian government troops on the outskirts of Vuhlehirsk, 14 km from Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
