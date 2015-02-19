Edition:
Retreat from Debaltseve

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives at a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. Government forces pulled out of Debaltseve on Wednesday after a fierce assault by Russian-backed separatists which Kiev and Europe said violated a crumbling ceasefire. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Debaltseve are pictured on stretchers at a military camp in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Tank crew of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army stand on top of their tanks at a checkpoint on the road from the town of Vuhlehirsk to Debaltseve February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve replace a window in a military vehicle before leaving for home near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve hoists a Ukrainian national flag to his vehicle before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on top of an armored personnel carrier in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a military vehicle as they leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A military boot is seen at the road near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko aboard a helicopter as they travel to Artemivsk to meet servicemen, February 18, 2015. Poroshenko said the country's forces were carrying out a "planned and organised" departure from the town of Debaltseve. REUTERS/Mykhailo Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army walks in the town of Vuhlehirsk, as smoke rises from shelling by the separatist army in the town of Debaltseve, in Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Fighters with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic smoke near an armored personnel carrier in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Cannons of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he leaves Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, near Artemivsk February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Coffins with bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers are pictured outside a morgue in Artemivsk, 47 km northwest of Debaltseve, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A view of an explosion after shelling is seen not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian soldiers walk outside a hospital in Artemivsk, after government forces pulled out of Debaltseve, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A man pushes a bicycle along buildings damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces poses near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. Weary Ukrainian troops, some in columns, some in cars, began arriving on Wednesday from the besieged town of Debaltseve in Artemivsk, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen not far from Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Locals walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman rides a military vehicle as troops leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A fighter with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on the roof of a building damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on armored personnel carriers near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Pro-Russian separatists stand behind an armchair at a checkpoint used by Ukrainian government troops on the outskirts of Vuhlehirsk, 14 km from Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
