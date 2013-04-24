Return of Bird Flu
An airport staff member wearing a mask takes a passenger's temperature at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An airport staff member wearing a mask takes a passenger's temperature at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, waves as she is being transferred to a public ward from the ICU at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, waves as she is being transferred to a public ward from the ICU at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee wearing a protection suit sprays disinfectant on chickens at a poultry market in Hefei, Anhui province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee wearing a protection suit sprays disinfectant on chickens at a poultry market in Hefei, Anhui province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A worker adjusts a water dispensing device at a chicken farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker adjusts a water dispensing device at a chicken farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Doctors and nurses attend a training course for treatment of H7N9 virus at a hospital, where a H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Doctors and nurses attend a training course for treatment of H7N9 virus at a hospital, where a H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Technicians wearing protection suits begin to cull poultry at a poultry wholesale market, where H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Technicians wearing protection suits begin to cull poultry at a poultry wholesale market, where H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People Square, downtown Shanghai, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People Square, downtown Shanghai, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from China walks behind a signboard toward the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A passenger from China walks behind a signboard toward the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Technical staff from the animal disease prevention and control center inject chickens with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine in Shangsi county, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Technical staff from the animal disease prevention and control center inject chickens with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine in Shangsi county, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Quake hits China
A deadly quake strikes the province of Sichuan.
Mississippi River flooding
Flooding occurs along the Mississippi River basin following torrential rains.
Explosion in Texas
The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.
Manhunt in Watertown
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is captured after a massive manhunt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.