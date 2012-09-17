Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2012 | 5:45pm EDT

Return of Occupy

<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist wearing a costume referencing Bain Capital walks past Zuccotti Park during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist wearing a costume referencing Bain Capital walks past Zuccotti Park during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist wearing a costume referencing Bain Capital walks past Zuccotti Park during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters hold a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters hold a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street protesters hold a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
2 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist shouts slogans while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist shouts slogans while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist shouts slogans while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested while protesting in the streets of New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested while protesting in the streets of New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested while protesting in the streets of New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 35
<p>New York Police Department officers arrest a Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

New York Police Department officers arrest a Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012....more

Monday, September 17, 2012

New York Police Department officers arrest a Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 35
<p>Office workers stand at a window to watch demonstrations by Occupy Wall Street activists below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Office workers stand at a window to watch demonstrations by Occupy Wall Street activists below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

Office workers stand at a window to watch demonstrations by Occupy Wall Street activists below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist looks out from a NYPD van after his arrest as New York Police Department officers stand by in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist looks out from a NYPD van after his arrest as New York Police Department officers stand by in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist looks out from a NYPD van after his arrest as New York Police Department officers stand by in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 35
<p>Members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by policemen while marching past the corner of Wall St. and Williams St. on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York on September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by policemen while marching past the corner of Wall St. and Williams St. on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York on September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by policemen while marching past the corner of Wall St. and Williams St. on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York on September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester holds up a banner during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester holds up a banner during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester holds up a banner during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street protesters take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 35
<p>A pedestrian walks pass Occupy Wall Street protesters sleeping at the Trinity church in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A pedestrian walks pass Occupy Wall Street protesters sleeping at the Trinity church in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

A pedestrian walks pass Occupy Wall Street protesters sleeping at the Trinity church in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 35
<p>A New York police officer gives instructions to Occupy Wall Street protesters about the route they must to take during a march in Lower Manhattan, in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A New York police officer gives instructions to Occupy Wall Street protesters about the route they must to take during a march in Lower Manhattan, in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

A New York police officer gives instructions to Occupy Wall Street protesters about the route they must to take during a march in Lower Manhattan, in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 35
<p>A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
16 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester, who said she was not acting as part of the overall Occupy movement but as an individual, lights an American flag on fire during an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester, who said she was not acting as part of the overall Occupy movement but as an individual, lights an American flag on fire during an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester, who said she was not acting as part of the overall Occupy movement but as an individual, lights an American flag on fire during an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
17 / 35
<p>A policeman holds an Occupy Wall Street activist after she was arrested while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A policeman holds an Occupy Wall Street activist after she was arrested while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, September 17, 2012

A policeman holds an Occupy Wall Street activist after she was arrested while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 35
<p>A member of Occupy Wall Street is arrested during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A member of Occupy Wall Street is arrested during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

A member of Occupy Wall Street is arrested during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
19 / 35
<p>A member of Occupy Wall Street marches from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A member of Occupy Wall Street marches from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

A member of Occupy Wall Street marches from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
20 / 35
<p>A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
21 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in Washington Square Park in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in Washington Square Park in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in Washington Square Park in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
22 / 35
<p>A protester holds up a poster as members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A protester holds up a poster as members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

A protester holds up a poster as members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
23 / 35
<p>Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
24 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester is being arrested by police on Broadway after a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester is being arrested by police on Broadway after a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester is being arrested by police on Broadway after a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
25 / 35
<p>Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
26 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist stands with a dollar bill over his mouth during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist stands with a dollar bill over his mouth during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist stands with a dollar bill over his mouth during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 35
<p>Office workers inside of the Goldman Sachs headquarters smile as they watch Occupy Wall Street demonstrations below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Office workers inside of the Goldman Sachs headquarters smile as they watch Occupy Wall Street demonstrations below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

Office workers inside of the Goldman Sachs headquarters smile as they watch Occupy Wall Street demonstrations below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters protest through the streets of New York's Financial District during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters protest through the streets of New York's Financial District during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street protesters protest through the streets of New York's Financial District during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
29 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist screams as he demonstrates in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

An Occupy Wall Street activist screams as he demonstrates in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist screams as he demonstrates in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps under a sweatshirt in Washington Square Park, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps under a sweatshirt in Washington Square Park, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps under a sweatshirt in Washington Square Park, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 35
<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York's Financial District September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York's Financial District September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York's Financial District September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
32 / 35
<p>A Occupy Wall Street activist marches with demonstrators through the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A Occupy Wall Street activist marches with demonstrators through the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

A Occupy Wall Street activist marches with demonstrators through the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
33 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street activists are watched by New York Police Department officers while demonstrating in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Occupy Wall Street activists are watched by New York Police Department officers while demonstrating in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street activists are watched by New York Police Department officers while demonstrating in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 35
<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters are arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Occupy Wall Street protesters are arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Occupy Wall Street protesters are arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Will & Kate's Asia tour

Will & Kate's Asia tour

Next Slideshows

Will & Kate's Asia tour

Will & Kate's Asia tour

The royal couple are on a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia.

Sep 18 2012
Inside Mali

Inside Mali

A look at life inside the west African country of Mali, months after Islamist rebels took control of much of the north.

Sep 17 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 14 2012
Thieves face lynch mob

Thieves face lynch mob

A Guatemalan community ties up and beats four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing.

Sep 14 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast