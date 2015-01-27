Edition:
Return to Auschwitz

Survivors attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM

Guests and officials listen to Jewish and Christian prayers during a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM

Survivors Janos Forgacs, Eva Rethazi and Imre Varsanyi (R-L) from Hungary pose for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Survivor Juda Widaski, 96, poses for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM

Guests and officials attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Director Steven Spielberg and World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM

Survivor Roman Kent makes a speech at a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A survivor walks in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

