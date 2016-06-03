Return to Fort McMurray
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Next Slideshows
Battling Islamic State on two fronts
Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's supreme factory leader
Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.
France revolts against labor reform
Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.