Returning salmon to the rivers
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
