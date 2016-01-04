Returning to work in San Bernardino

Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. The office building in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were massacred last month by a married couple inspired by...more

Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. The office building in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were massacred last month by a married couple inspired by Islamist militants, reopened on Monday. Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, stormed into a holiday party attended by his co-workers from a San Bernardino County social services agency and opened fire on Dec. 2, killing 14 people and wounding 22 others. REUTERS/Mike Blake

