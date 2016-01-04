Edition:
Mon Jan 4, 2016

Returning to work in San Bernardino

Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. The office building in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were massacred last month by a married couple inspired by Islamist militants, reopened on Monday. Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, stormed into a holiday party attended by his co-workers from a San Bernardino County social services agency and opened fire on Dec. 2, killing 14 people and wounding 22 others. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A memorial still remains outside as workers return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A prayer group holds hands as they pray outside the Inland Regional Center as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the center, in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Security personnel set out traffic cones as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California January 4, 2016. Just over a month ago, 14 people were shot and killed at the center. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A prayer group holds hands as they pray outside the Inland Regional Center (IRC) as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the center, in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A memorial still remains outside as workers return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A security guard checks identification badgers as employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A prayer group prays outside the Inland Regional Center as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
An employee walks in as she returns to work for the first time following a shooting at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
