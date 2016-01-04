Returning to work in San Bernardino
Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. The office building in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were massacred last month by a married couple inspired by...more
A memorial still remains outside as workers return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A prayer group holds hands as they pray outside the Inland Regional Center as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the center, in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Security personnel set out traffic cones as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California January 4, 2016. Just over a month ago, 14 people were shot and killed at...more
Employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A prayer group holds hands as they pray outside the Inland Regional Center (IRC) as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting at the center, in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A memorial still remains outside as workers return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A security guard checks identification badgers as employees return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A prayer group prays outside the Inland Regional Center as employees return to work for the first time following a shooting in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An employee walks in as she returns to work for the first time following a shooting at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
