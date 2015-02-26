Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar
Sohidar, 25, a Rohingya mother of four, enjoys an internet reunion with her husband Muhammad Shamin, 30, who works in Malaysia, January 31, 2015. Her face is smeared with a traditional Burmese cosmetic paste called thanaka. "Whatever happens,...more
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
A man speaks at a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. Some arrive safely,...more
Abdul Salam, a 47-year-old Rohingya, asks a friend in Malaysia for advice from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 29, 2015. His friend Muhammad Rafiq, a Rohingya in Thae Chaung village, has a son held by traffickers, and they are raising...more
Rohimar, a 30-year-old Rohingya, reacts as she talks to her brother Abdul Rahman, 25, who left Myanmar eight months ago and is currently in Malaysia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. Rohimar is upset. She says she sold...more
Noor Zirarmad, 67, speaks to his son in Malaysia from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. The son of Noor Zirarmad has sent him the equivalent of about $100. Zirarmad, a Rohingya Muslim, is confirming receipt of the money,...more
Rohingya people, some crying, video-chat with a big group of their relatives in Bangladesh, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Muhammad Eliyas, a 23-year-old Rohingya, speaks to his 17-year-old brother who is in the hands of traffickers, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. He and their mother have brought the equivalent of $1,500 to the internet...more
A motorcycle passes as a man speaks at a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Fatima holds her grandchild as she talks to her son from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 14, 2015. Fatima, a 56-year-old Rohingya, blesses her son's choice of bride via the internet. He sits in a cafe in the Malaysian capital Kuala...more
Abdul Kadar cries as he talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. Abdul Kadar's 14-year-old daughter left home one morning and never came back. She is now in a camp in Thailand or Malaysia. Traffickers are...more
Sanura, 18, tries to talk to her husband from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. He is still in the hands of smugglers, and when the smuggler picks up the phone he says, "I'm driving, we will talk later." REUTERS/Minzayar
Jeweliyar, a 35-year-old Rohingya, counts out about $600 worth of Myanmar currency while her mother Toryubar, 65, watches on in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. The money is part of a $1,500 ransom demanded for Toryubar's...more
A boy peers into an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Ma Saw Khin talks to her sister and brother-in-law in Malaysia from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. Ma Saw Khin, 35, is a Kaman Muslim from the Rakhine town of Kyaukphyu, where Buddhists drove out the Muslim population in...more
Muhammad Ali (L) and his cousin wait for the call to get through to Muhammad's son in Malaysia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. The call never went through. REUTERS/Minzayar
Salima, a Rohingya woman, talks to her husband, son and daughter, who are all being held by traffickers abroad, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. She has to pay $600 and they discuss how to raise it. Later, she shouts at...more
People gather in and around an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Noor, a 28-year-old Rohingya woman, jokes with her husband Muhammad Rafiq, 35, while their son Noor Kaidar listens at an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. Rafiq has been working in Malaysia for 10 months; this is the fifth time...more
Fatima looks at a computer screen in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 13, 2015. Fatima, a 30-year-old Rohingya, is trying to...more
Rahana cries as she talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 29, 2015. Rahana, a 32-year-old Rohingya, has already sent $1,100 to the trafficker who is holding her 12-year-old son ransom at a camp along the...more
Robizar cries as she talks to her son from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 13, 2015. Robizar's 18-year-old son left Myanmar...more
Sohidar, 25, a Rohingya mother of four, listens as her husband Muhammad Shamin, 30, who works in Malaysia, talks to their eldest child Noor Kamal, 9, at an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. The boy asks if he can have a bike so...more
People use a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
