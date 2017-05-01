Edition:
Mon May 1, 2017

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, April 30, 2017
Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Carmen Guizar Montiel wipes a tear away as she is reunited with family after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
