Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico....more
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more
People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carmen Guizar Montiel wipes a tear away as she is reunited with family after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in...more
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California....more
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
