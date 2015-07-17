Reuters most popular Instagram
20th. Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
19th. Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
18th. People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
17th. The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16th. A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
15th. Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
14th. A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
13th. A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
12th. Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
11th. A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
10th. Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9th. Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
8th. An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
7th. A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
6th. Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
5th. Cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
4th. An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
3rd. Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2nd. Benny Wasserman, 81, (C) stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors in Washington June 26, 2015. This picture was the most popular image on Reuters Pictures instagram feed in the first six months of the year. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveals detailed images of Pluto after a close approach with the distant dwarf planet.
Itsy bitsy face-kini
The face-kini appeared in China in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and jellyfish stings.
FAO Schwarz closes
The flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York, an iconic destination for childhood fun, closes its doors due to rising rent.
Russian World Cup tour
Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.