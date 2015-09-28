Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or...more
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather on the stairs outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. About 1,000 pro-democracy activists rallied outside Hong Kong government headquarters on Monday to mark...more
A pro-democracy protester rises a yellow umbrella in front of a line of policemen during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The demonstrations last year, when activists streamed on to highways to demand...more
Police stand guard as more than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Police, keen to avoid any repeat of last year's occupations, far outnumbered protesters who were...more
A pro-democracy protester shouts during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Student leader Joshua Wong told Reuters the anniversary was a time to reflect on how to make progress on the road to democracy, a...more
A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken...more
Yellow umbrellas are displayed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that gave it separate laws and an...more
A Hong Kong couple holding a yellow umbrella poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the government headquarters, as policemen walk past, in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The 79-day protest last year sparked what many residents of...more
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. But it failed to persuade China to allow a fully democratic vote for the city's next leader in 2017. Beijing says city...more
Student leader Joshua Wong, who took part in the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, walks past policemen patrolling outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. On Monday, many activists carried yellow umbrellas - a...more
Pro-democracy protesters gather next to a banner which reads "I need real universal suffrage", outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The mood was lighthearted although pro-Beijing groups held small gatherings nearby....more
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, at a rally two days before the first anniversary outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Umbrella Movement became the...more
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas as they march to the government headquarters two days before the first anniversary in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Chinese characters on the flag read, "I want real universal suffrage"....more
