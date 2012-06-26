Revolutionary Egypt
An anti-government protester defaces a picture of Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police clash with protesters in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-government protester clashes with a policeman in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian anti-government protesters attack a riot police car at the port city in Suez, about 134 km (83 miles) east of Cairo east of Cairo, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An anti-government protester reacts as his relative is injured during clashes with riot police in the port city in Suez, about 134 km (83 miles) east of Cairo east of Cairo, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A protester runs next to a police vehicle after throwing a bag of trash at it during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester holds an Egyptian flag as he stands in front of water canons during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters flee from tear gas fire during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man pumps a fist during a protest in Cairo January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Egyptian men sit with sticks to protect their building from looters in Cairo January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters react in Tahrir Square to Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's televised speech in Cairo February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators take cover during rioting between pro and anti Mubarak supporters in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2 , 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
General view during anti-government clashes with supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man gestures as another throws a stone during clashes between pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pro-government and supporter of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Tahrir Square, the center of anti-government demonstrations, in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr...more
Pro-Mubarak supporters march towards anti-government supporters in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pro-Mubarak supporter is detained by anti-government demonstators at an underground metro station after being rounded up during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstrators near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-government protester mans an elevated defense position alongside the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters sit next to a "Facebook" graffiti sign during demonstrations inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Google Inc executive Wael Ghonim addresses a mass crowd inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters take family photographs on destroyed vehicles during mass demonstrations inside Tahrir Square in Cairo February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators gesture as they listen to Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's televised speech screened in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A young Egyptian is raised by his father to shake hands with an army officer atop a tank in Tahrir square in Cairo February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Thousands of Egyptian anti-government protesters celebrate inside Tahrir Square after the announcement of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's resignation in Cairo February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women clear the ground at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of an army tank in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian soldiers and a cleric stand on top of an armored personnel carrier (APC) as they pray together with pro-democracy supporters at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Stones are thrown at Mohamed ElBaradei, former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote in constitutional referendum in Cairo March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptians shout from the top of a burning building in the Egyptian Interior Ministry compound in central Cairo March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An Egyptian army soldier runs to break up clashes between Christians and Muslims in downtown Cairo May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ahmed El-Belasy, 31, who was shot in the right eye during the revolution in January, takes part in a demonstration against police brutality in front of the Ministry of Interior building in Cairo, marking the first anniversary of the death of Egyptian activist Khaled Said, June 6, 2011. Said, 28, was beaten to death by the police in Alexandria in June 2010 with his body barely recognisable after he posted a video showing police officers sharing the spoils of a drugs bust, according to his family. The act of brutality galvanised further protests, in particular, the anti-torture Facebook page "We are Khaled Said". The page helped crystallize Egypt's political movement which eventually toppled the regime of President Hosni Mubarak. Words on his eye patch reads "January 28", referring to the date of El-Belasy's injury and Egypt's revolution. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters and military police tussle over trying to overturn a police car after protesters broke the windows in front of the court complex in Suez July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak reads the Koran near pro-Mubarak posters, outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot police officer clashes with an anti-Mubarak demonstrator, whose head is bleeding after being hit with a stone by pro-Mubarak demonstrators, during clashes in front of the police academy where former president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in...more
Egyptian Coptic Christians carry coffins during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. Thousands of...more
An Egyptian Christian woman mourns on the coffin of Coptic Christian Mina Demian, who was killed during clashes with soldiers and riot police late Sunday, at the morgue of the Coptic Hospital in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany more
A protestor climbs a burned building to rescue residents trapped by fire, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters run from tear gas throw at them by police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured protester is given treatment with an asthma inhaler during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man shows his ink stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman casts her vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Shubra in El-Kalubia, on the outskirts of Cairo January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. Egypt's parliament began its first session since an election put Islamists in charge of the assembly following the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in...more
Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih more
Egyptians try to dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street in downtown Cairo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptians sit together during the sunset in Cairo May 21, 2012. REUTERS /Ammar Awad
Egyptian soldiers listen to a briefing a day before the presidential election in Cairo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A child looks outside a car window in Cairo May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters take part during a protest against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir square in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters run after a cooking gas canister exploded in an accident at Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
