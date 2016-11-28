Revolutionary Fidel
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern in May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during an event at Revolution Square in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro visits a former concentration camp in Oswiencin, Poland in June 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 28, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro breaks a piece of bread offered to him before the XXVI Congress of the Soviet Union's Communist Party, outside Moscow in February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana in April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro prepares for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana in 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience at a theater in Odessa in February 1981. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro visits the liberated areas in South Vietnam, October 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Fidel Castro, Chile's President Salvador Allende and Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos during a reception for Allende at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana December 14, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 8, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (L) and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (R) meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana, July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the 20th anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries' arrival on the yacht Granma in November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
