Rick Perry indicted
Texas Governor Rick Perry enters the booking area at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry and his attorney David Botsford are seen in the booking area at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry and his attorneys Tony Buzbee and David Botsford are seen in the booking area at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry is pictured in this booking photo courtesy of Travis County Sheriff's Office, released on August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Travis County Sheriff's Office/Handout
Texas Governor Rick Perry leaves the booking area at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry leaves the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry leaves the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks after being booked at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Demonstrators follow Texas Governor Rick Perry as he leaves the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Will Hailer, executive director of the Texas Democrats, speaks opposing Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
