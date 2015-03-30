Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a...more
A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is pictured in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, May 15, 2014....more
Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
