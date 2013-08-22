Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 22, 2013 | 3:30pm EDT

Riding the Moscow Metro

<p>A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems combined. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems...more

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems combined. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 19
<p>A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 19
<p>Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 19
<p>A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 19
<p>A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 19
<p>A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 19
<p>A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 19
<p>People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 19
<p>A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 19
<p>A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 19
<p>A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 19
<p>People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 19
<p>People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 19
<p>Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 19
<p>People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 19
<p>Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 19
<p>A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 19
<p>People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 19
<p>Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 22, 2013

Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
iPad liver surgery

iPad liver surgery

Next Slideshows

iPad liver surgery

iPad liver surgery

Doctors use an iPad to aid in surgical operations by overlaying virtual 3D models over real organs.

Aug 20 2013
Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri (weighing 1345 Ibs) from his house.

Aug 19 2013
Vintage car show

Vintage car show

Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.

Aug 19 2013
Animals escaping floods

Animals escaping floods

How animals escape rising flood waters.

Aug 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast