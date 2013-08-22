Riding the Moscow Metro
A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems...more
A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems combined. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
iPad liver surgery
Doctors use an iPad to aid in surgical operations by overlaying virtual 3D models over real organs.
Airlifting a 1345 pound man
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri (weighing 1345 Ibs) from his house.
Vintage car show
Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.
Animals escaping floods
How animals escape rising flood waters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.