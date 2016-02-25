Edition:
Riding the rails in India

Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2013
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2012
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2012
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2010
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2011
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
