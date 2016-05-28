Riding the subway in North Korea
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers react inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People enter the subway station visited by foreign reporters on a government organised tour in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger wearing red travels on a recently introduced new train during a government organised visit to the subway for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People use escalators to leave a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wearing traditional clothes wait for the train inside a subway station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on escalators toward trains at a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers enter and exit a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy sits next to a woman inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two railway workers chat in front of a flower mural inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a train departing the station visited by foreign reporters on a government organised tour in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl holds a red balloon as she and others wait for a train at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An elderly man arrives at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks from inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers sit inside a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman waits for a train as man walks through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a train departing the station visited by foreign reporters on a government organised tour in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman reads a book as commuters make their way through a subway station in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young woman reads newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers enter a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers travel on a train that stopped at a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. OREUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man gestures as foreign reporters enter a subway station during a government organised tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
