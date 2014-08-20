Rights for Times Square mascots
A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Rick Perry indicted
Texas Governor Rick Perry is fingerprinted and has his mug shot taken after being indicted on two felony charges.
Pakistan's Freedom March
Protesters try to force their way past barricades to press the prime minister to resign.
Signs of anger
Raised fists, T-shirts, and posters in Ferguson.
Celebrating Krishna
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.