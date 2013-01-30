Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh together while sitting courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (R) and Rihanna leave the court at half time after sitting together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna and Chris Brown embrace on stage after their performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Recording artists (L-R) Timbaland, Kanye West, Robin Thicke, Rihanna, and Chris Brown pose for a photograph following a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown (L) and Kanye West (C) laugh with Rihanna during a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
