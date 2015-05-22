Edition:
Ring around the sun

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2012
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2010
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
