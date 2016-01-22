Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 11:20am EST

Ring around the sun

Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency
Close
1 / 15
A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 15
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 15
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 15
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
5 / 15
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 15
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2012
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 15
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
9 / 15
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Close
10 / 15
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 15
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2010
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 15
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 15
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
14 / 15
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Next Slideshows

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and a 1,000-year-old fortress.

Jan 21 2016
Obama's day in Detroit

Obama's day in Detroit

President Obama spends a day in Detroit.

Jan 20 2016
Introducing Planet Nine

Introducing Planet Nine

Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.

Jan 20 2016
Sympathy for the devil

Sympathy for the devil

Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.

Jan 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast