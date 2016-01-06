Ring of Fire
Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, Chile, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town, in the south of Santiago, Chile April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, Ecuador, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, Ecuador, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
The lava flows on the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
