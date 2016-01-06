Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 9:10pm EST

Ring of Fire

Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
1 / 17
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, July 31, 2015, on French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
2 / 17
Smoke and lava spew from the Calbuco volcano, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas, Chile, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
3 / 17
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
4 / 17
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
5 / 17
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
6 / 17
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town, in the south of Santiago, Chile April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
7 / 17
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
8 / 17
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
9 / 17
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, Ecuador, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Reuters / Thursday, April 10, 2014
10 / 17
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2014
11 / 17
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
12 / 17
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
13 / 17
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, Ecuador, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
14 / 17
The lava flows on the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted in Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
15 / 17
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
16 / 17
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
17 / 17
