Ringing in 2017
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
