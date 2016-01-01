Edition:
Ringing in the New Year

Fireworks shoot out the side of the sign during New Year celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People lay in confetti following New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Revelers gather near the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, early January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
United States Navy Midshipman Mason Kraft dips Cassidy Cunningham as they pose for a photo in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel, the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament to mark the beginning of the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
The Address Downtown Dubai hotel and residential block is seen engulfed by fire as fireworks explode over the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year celebrations in Dubai January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Hassan Al Rasi

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel to mark the beginning of the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People take a selfie during New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Revelers throw confetti from a balcony to celebrate during New Year festivities above Times Square in New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Fireworks explode over the castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Egyptians celebrate in front of great pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman helps her friend stand up after he had fallen to the ground following New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Revelers look at the gathered crowds as they wait for the start of New Year's festivities inside Times Square in New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Revellers watch as fireworks explode in front of Vienna's city hall as Austria's capital ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People dance in the streets during the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks light the sky over Kremlin during celebrations of New Year's Day in central Moscow, Russia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay against the skyline of Singapore during New Year's Day celebrations January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman cheers during New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Dancers perform to celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Tai Miao, the imperial ancestral temple in the Forbidden City, in Beijing, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People wait in a line to access Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square, after it was cleared to allow controlled access by New Year's revelers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People hold balloons to release them at the turn of the New Year at a hotel in front of the landmark Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A girl blows a party horn at midnight during New Year celebrations in Manila, Philippines January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, India, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Revelers watch as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations outside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman takes photographs of balloons released by people in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People gather to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Revelers celebrate New Year's Day in central Moscow, Russia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A couple kisses inside a giant inflatable ball during a countdown event in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101, in Taipei, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People wait in a queue to access Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square after it was cleared for controlled access by New Year's revelers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Revelers dance in front of lit sparklers while celebrating New Year's Eve in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People release balloons at the turn of the New Year at a hotel in front of the landmark Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Party-goers wear 2016-themed hats as they wait to ring in the new year at the Sydney Harbour in Australia December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
More than 180 high school students form the words "Hello! 2016" at a campus in Shanghai, China December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman rides on the shoulders of her partner as they watch the first sunrise of the new year hit the water on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
People look at the sun during sunrise in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
