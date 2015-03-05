Ringling's circus elephants
Ringling Brothers' animal trainer, Taba Maluenda instructs the Indian Elephant, named Asia, how to bat at "home plate" on this makeshift baseball field during a Miami Marlins batting practice featuring elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &...more
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, is petted by children during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elephants from the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus parade in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop while walking near the U.S. Capitol on their way to the Verizon Center in Washington, March 24, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Banana (L), an Asian elephant, is washed backstage before the start of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Bellobration show at Madison Square Garden in New York April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus walk past performers as they start their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An elephant from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus wears an Irish-themed hat to celebrate St. Patrick's Day during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009....more
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade in front of the Boston skyline down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances....more
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, waves a German flag during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus line up for a photo under the Brooklyn Bridge in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, March 20, 2013. The circus will be performing in Brooklyn from March 20 till April 1. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Children watch Kelly Ann the Elephant paint an Easter egg, at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus in Washington, April 11, 2003. REUTERS/William Philpott
Children smile as they watch elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop as they walk near the US Capitol during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants walk under a freeway bridge in the early morning hours to Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009, where they will perform the day after the Michael Jackson memorial. ...more
