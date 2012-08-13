Rio 2016 hopefuls
Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, stands during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. Brazilian gymnast Arthur Zanetti, 22, who won the gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has been training at the center since he was seven years old. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast (L) works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast (C) lifts weights as fellow gymnasts look on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast (top) practises on the bars as fellow gymnasts look on during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast works out on the parallel bars during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian gymnast Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, shows his hand protections during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian gymnasts prepare for a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian gymnast Guilherme Kuriki, 13, practices on the pommel horse during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast powders his hands before a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast practises on the bars as a fellow gymnast looks on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session next to their coach, in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto, at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast lifts a weight during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
