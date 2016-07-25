Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 25, 2016 | 3:36pm EDT

Rio at night

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
1 / 24
People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 24
People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 24
Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 24
A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 24
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 24
A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 24
An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
8 / 24
The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 24
A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
10 / 24
The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
11 / 24
People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
12 / 24
An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
13 / 24
The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 24
Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
15 / 24
The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 24
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 24
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 24
A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
19 / 24
An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
20 / 24
An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
21 / 24
A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 24
An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
23 / 24
An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Next Slideshows

Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Turkish authorities round up military personnel suspected of being involved in the failed military coup.

Jul 25 2016
Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia

Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia

Hidden in the forests of Aluksne, near Latvia's border with Russia, the remains of a former Soviet nuclear missile base are a magnet for tourists now rather...

Jul 25 2016
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes continue in the rebel-held areas of Syria.

Jul 25 2016
Mourning for Munich

Mourning for Munich

A gunman opened fire killing 9 people and wounding 27 others near a busy shopping mall in Munich, Germany.

Jul 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast