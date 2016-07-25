Rio at night
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Next Slideshows
Hunting Turkey's coup participants
Turkish authorities round up military personnel suspected of being involved in the failed military coup.
Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia
Hidden in the forests of Aluksne, near Latvia's border with Russia, the remains of a former Soviet nuclear missile base are a magnet for tourists now rather...
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
Air strikes continue in the rebel-held areas of Syria.
Mourning for Munich
A gunman opened fire killing 9 people and wounding 27 others near a busy shopping mall in Munich, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.