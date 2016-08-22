Rio closing ceremony
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Participants celebrate during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The Olympic cauldron before the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The Japanese flag is formed during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The Brazilian national flag is seen projected on the stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children sing the Brazilian national anthem during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Athletes take part in a parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the flag handover ceremony. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Athletes of France take selfies as they parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A projection is seen during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A participant takes a selfie in the rain during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Singer Julia Michaels and Kygo perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Singer Lenine performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
